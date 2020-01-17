Back in 2016, it was announced that a biopic about Chris Benoit's life called "Crossface" was in the works. However, plans changed according to David Benoit after the director wanted to add a segment about the double-homicide / suicide. Benoit's son, David, told Chris Van Vliet in an interview this week that the movie has been scrapped.

"There was a director, everything bro. We had to step in because they wanted to do the tragedy about how it all went down. So we said no," David announced. "They needed our permission. She sent us the script and then the end was the whole murder / suicide was gonna be all in it. We said no."

While the movie will no longer be produced, David noted that the family has thought about making a documentary of their own, noting, "I have so many home videos of him just goofing around."

Now more than ever, athletic corporations are focused on the health and wellness of their athletes. David believes that his father was the first to inspire commissioners to focus on their athletes' health and on concussion protocols to prevent future CTE reports.

"My dad changed all sports if you really think about it," David noted. "That's one good thing that came out of that. All sports are taking better care of their athletes now. I'm all for that."

With the legacy that Chris left behind, David is hopeful that his father will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame one day. Throughout the interview, David mentioned that he wishes that the WWE would stop tarnishing his father, and instead focus on the contributions he made in wrestling.

"I would like the WWE to remember him, at least for the good times," David said. "I want him in the Hall of Fame."

David says that if there is a day that WWE does decide to induct his father, he wants to be the one to give the speech. While David doesn't know what he would say, he believes that he could come up with something inspiring.

"I think I could pitch something," David admitted. "When his music hits, goosebumps bro, goosebumps, every time. Every time you hear [Chris'] theme song, you knew you were getting a f**king five-star match."

You can view David Benoit's full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.