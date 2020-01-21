Ever since appearing at All In, Diamond Dallas Page has been a recurring on-screen talent for All Elite Wrestling. His last appearance was on last week's Dynamite and some have inquired if Page is part of AEW's creative team.

DDP addressed that rumor when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I'm not as into all of that [creative process] as I don't really get involved in any of that stuff unless Cody asks for my opinion," stated Page. "They'll be filming something and will cut some promo and he'll ask for my opinion on it. Sometimes I'll have a little adjustment and other times I'll be like, 'Man, that's freaking live!'

"The biggest difference [in AEW] is 'here's what we need to get in, go cut yourself a promo.' [In WWE] it's spoon-fed to you with all of the writers that WWE has and I don't know – if I had to read what those guys were writing and it wasn't coming from my soul – I don't think I would have gotten over. They had this one vision and I had a whole another vision.

"Back in WCW I could write everything myself because they didn't think I was gonna do anything. With BattleBowl in 1996 I just started, 'When it's all said and done, there could only be one' which was right out of Highlander… I started talking about the Diamond Cutter as the greatest finishing move on the planet… Just promoting it and treating myself as a nightclub. When I had a nightclub, I was responsible for the asses in the seats. So now, I had to get people to get this."

In addition to working with AEW, DDP revealed that he also has some upcoming work planned with WWE.

"WWE's coming here on Wednesday and they're gonna interview me for [Karl] Malone and [Dennis] Rodman," DDP said of the NBA stars being in a tag match at 1998 Bash at the Beach. "I'm like in the middle – I wanna be able to help Cody with whatever he needs but if WWE needs something from me, then I'm always there for them. They've treated me super-great for the last 10 years."

Page also talked about his DDP Unstoppable Challenge which will help transform people's lives both physically and mentally. There will also be a competition involved with finalists having the opportunity to win from $250 to $1 million.

"Sign up because you never know what could really start to motivate you. Do all of the pictures and videos because if you start out like that and put the work in, it's gonna change your life no matter what. Anytime we can help change someone's life for the better, that's super karma," said Page.

"I'm excited about 2020 and we've had the most growth ever with our program. I know it's gonna change a lot of people's lives so go to DDPY.com and you'll see it all."

DDP's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of today's episode of our WINCLY podcast.