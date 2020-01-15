Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeat Lio Rush and Tyler Breeze in a Triple Threat to earn a spot in the Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4 Way at Worlds Collide.

Scott will join NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza and two NXT UK Superstars in the Fatal 4 Way. Those NXT UK Superstars should be revealed next Wednesday.

In other big news for Worlds Collide, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will reunite DIY to face Trent Seven and Tyler Bate of Moustache Mountain. Moustache Mountain tweeted NXT General Manager William Regal and asked him to make the match after seeing Gargano save Ciampa from The Undisputed Era's beatdown on tonight's show.

Worlds Collide takes place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas during WWE Royal Rumble Weekend. The big event will air live on the WWE Network with NXT vs. NXT UK matches.

Below is the current Worlds Collide card:

NXT Women's Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Cruiserweight Title

TBA vs. TBA vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Angel Garza (c)

Imperium (WWE UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish)

Ilja Dragunov vs. Finn Balor

Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate, Trent Seven) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa)