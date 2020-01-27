WWE fans weren't the only ones who took to social media last night to complain about WWE production missing the big spear from WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who made his ring return during the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Dolph Ziggler also tweeted about WWE missing the Spear, which Edge delivered to him as he entered the ring to a massive reaction from fans at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

He wrote, "who cuts away from an official in-ring return, while two opponents are running towards each other?"

Ziggler continued in another tweet, "people make mistakes, we all do & I have made tons. That being said; a very special moment was inexplicably missed. anyone got cell phone footage?"

You can see both of Ziggler's tweets below, along with fan footage of the Spear from Edge:

