In his recently launched podcast (Taking You To School With Dr. Tom Prichard) with the TMPT Empire Head Coach for Jacobs-Prichard Wrestling Academy (JPWA) and former WWE Superstar; Dr. Tom Prichard shared with listeners an important tip that can ultimately lead to success inside the wrestling business. Prichard, who has been one of the most respected and acclaimed wrestling trainers for many years in this excerpt provides useful insight into one of the most overlooked aspect of a successful wrestling career. The full episode can downloaded at this link.

PLEASE CREDIT THE TMPT EMPIRE FOR THIS TRANSCRIPTION:

"Relationships. You build relationships in this business. I built relationships in this business but I also had what I considered to be one good friend (Brad Armstrong) and he passed away. But the relationships in this business, I had relationships, "The American Dream" who was a dear friend of mine to the very end he said that I just had bad mentors. Maybe I did but without relationships if they don't want you there than you're not going to be there. Far be it from me but I am going to use an example and I'm not picking on anyone because we've all made mistakes but the Dark Order in AEW.

"Okay, how do you really think they got there? Honest to goodness. Is that your best? They've got ways to go. If the work part is 90% do you really think they'd be there? It is that you have to build relationships and the guys in power have to want you to be there and if they don't want you there than you ain't gonna be there. So, you have to build relationships, you have to be able to get along, you can't be a cancer in the locker room, you don't want to be someone who is hard to deal with, you don't want to be someone who is hard to deal with but at the same time you have to have confidence and know and understand how to manipulate because you are certainly going to be manipulated. Or at least they are going to try to manipulate you because that's just the way it is. You can prove me wrong but I don't think you will."

"I don't care how good you are if nobody wants to book you than you ain't gonna be seen. Nobody is going to let you work because they won't use you. So if you treat people right and you get along with people and you build relationships and you show that you are a trust worthy person and I know there ain't trustworthy people in this business and I know it can be a dirty one.

"I know what it can be and I certainly understand that and we're trying to steer away from that and I'm trying to steer away from being and actually know I'm not trying, I am staying away from being negative about anybody out there because everybody has their own way. You have your way and I have my way but the right way and the only way does not exist."

