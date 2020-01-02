WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew Gulak filed to trademark the "Catchpoint" name back on Friday, December 27.

"Catch Point" is the name of the stable that Gulak was in with EVOLVE from 2015-2018. The stable featured several other wrestlers at various points, including Matt Riddle, TJP, Stokely Hathaway (WWE NXT manager Malcolm Bivens), Dominic Garrini, Jaka (Jonny Mangue), Fred Yehi, Tracy Williams, and Chris Dickinson. The new filing notes that the mark was first used in interest and in commerce as early as March 8, 2015, which was the date of the EVOLVE 38 event in New York. That event saw Gulak lost to Chris Hero, now known as NXT's Kassius Ohno. Catch Point officially debuted soon after.

The EVOLVE 10th Anniversary show that aired on the WWE Network last year featured a Catch Point Reunion Match that saw then-WWE Cruiserweight Champion Gulak lose to Riddle.

The applicant for the trademark was Catchpoint Incorporated, which appears to be a company based out of Orlando, Florida. State records show that Drew and his wife Elizabeth Gulak started that company on August 3, 2018.

There's no word yet on why Gulak filed for the new trademark, but the following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"Professional wrestling entertainment events; clothing; wrestling."

Gulak signed a new three-year deal with WWE back around November 2016, but there have been rumors of switching him to a five-year deal with other cruiserweight talents. It should be noted that his contract status has not been confirmed.

Stay tuned for update on Gulak and his trademark.