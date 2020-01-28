- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at WWE NXT Superstars in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match this past Sunday from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The video features Bianca Belair (and husband Montez Ford), Toni Storm, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, Mercedes Martinez, Dakota Kai, Chelsea Green (and fiancé Zack Ryder), Shotzi Blackheart, and Xia Li.

- The WWE Stats page noted that 20 of the 30 possible WWE Royal Rumble draws have emerged victorious over the years after #16 Drew McIntyre and #17 Charlotte Flair won the two Rumble bouts at Sunday's pay-per-view.

On a related note, McIntyre, who entered at #16 for the second year in a row, joins The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Edge on the list of the three longest times between first Rumble Match appearance and first Rumble Match victory. Taker won the Rumble on his 18th try in 2007 after 16 years, Edge won the Rumble on his 6th try in 2010 after 11 years, and McIntyre won the Rumble on his 5th try this past Sunday, after 10 years.

McIntyre has been confirmed to challenge WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. Flair is rumored to face NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, but her opponent has not been confirmed as of this writing.

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Sheamus has been announced as the honorary pace car driver for NASCAR's Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16. Below is WWE's full announcement on the gig, along with a brief promo from NASCAR:

Sheamus to serve as honorary pace car driver for 62nd Daytona 500 After getting off to a quick start in his WWE return, The Celtic Warrior will be speeding ahead of a different kind of field this February. Sheamus will serve as honorary pace car driver for the 62nd running of NASCAR's Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX. The race kicks off the season for the NASCAR Cup Series. The news was first announced Tuesday night on NASCAR Race Hub. Sheamus is no stranger to the world of NASCAR, having spent time last month providing some trash talk lessons to former WWE 24/7 Champion and reigning NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch. The powerful Irishman made his in-ring return at Royal Rumble Kickoff, defeating Shorty G.