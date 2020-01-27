- McKenzie Mitchell recaps the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas in this new WWE Now video.

- The season 5 finale of WWE Ride Along has been announced for Friday at 7:30pm ET on the WWE Network. Carmella and Corey Graves will be featured in one car, while Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will be riding in the other car.

- Drew McIntyre took to Twitter today to give thanks for the support following his 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at last night's pay-per-view.

He wrote, "The outpour of support since last night has been overwhelming. Fans, peers, family, friends, thank you!!! I promise to get back to everyone when I can....if this is a dream, do me a favor and don't wake me up #ImGoingToWrestleMania"

You can see Drew's full tweet below: