- Last night's WWE RAW saw Drew McIntyre defeat Randy Orton and AJ Styles in the Triple Threat opener, which was originally scheduled to be Orton vs. Styles in a singles match. Above is post-show video of Sarah Schreiber talking to McIntyre and asking how important the momentum is going into the Royal Rumble.

"I think this momentum is everything," McIntyre said. "I don't know exactly when things have turned around for me. I reckon if I was gonna guess, 6 or 7 weeks ago. I've been on a bit of a roll and the key to it all is... I don't know what went wrong when I first came back to Monday Night RAW, obviously I was on a bit of a warpath, but i had a lot of people in my head. I had a lot of people by my side, it wasn't really me, and I don't know how I let it get to that stage.

"I had a little injury not so long ago. I found myself again and everything you see right now, whether I'm talking in the mic or if I'm in the ring, this is 100% Drew McIntyre. Not one champion, World Champion, has ever given me an opportunity my entire WWE career. I got to America and debuted on TV when I was 22. Everyone thinks I'm in my 40s now, I'm actually still 34. I've got many years left. I'd like my first opportunity but since everyone is scared to give me one, I guess I'll have to win the Royal Rumble Match. It's not going to be as easy as 1,2,3, it's going to be as easy as 3,2,1."

- WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle turns 34 years old today while NXT's Kacy Catanzaro turns 30, WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan turns 66 and former WCW star "The Car" Ernest Miller turns 56.

- Triple H took to Twitter today to thank fans for supporting Sunday's WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool II" event.

"An unforgettable night for @NXTUK in Blackpool, England on Sunday. THANK YOU for supporting our Superstars and representing YOUR brand. #WeAreNXTUK #NXTUKTakeOver," he tweeted.

