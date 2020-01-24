Drew McIntyre recently spoke with TV Insider to promote Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view and said he's excited for a potential showdown with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

"Brock Lesnar going in one as the champion," Drew said when asked how #1 entrant Lesnar will affect the dynamic. "It's really never happened like this before. It's not some guy doing it either. It's Brock Lesnar. A once-in-a-lifetime athlete. I think it's going to be interesting. I hope he is in there when I am. There hasn't been a confrontation between myself and Brock since I came back. Very briefly when I was younger, he got the upper hand on me. I certainly wasn't ready for that moment. These days I'm bigger, stronger. I'm also have a lot of experience. I'm very excited for that potentially happening."

The winner of Sunday's Rumble Match will go on to WrestleMania 36 to challenge either Lesnar or the winner of Sunday's Strap Match between Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. McIntyre said if he were to be the 2020 Rumble winner, he's going for The Beast on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

McIntyre went on to say that there aren't many people who can stand toe-to-toe with him, and there are people in WWE who wouldn't want to get in the ring with Lesnar. McIntyre also talked about bringing the WWE Title back to RAW on a regular basis.

"If I won the Rumble, it's the same guy I've had in mind for years. I'd fight Brock Lesnar in a second," McIntyre declared. "A lot of people on the roster genuinely wouldn't want to get in the ring with him. They are terrified of the idea. I want to get in the ring with him. I know we could put on a heck of a spectacle and a fight.

"There aren't many who can stand toe-to-toe with me. That's someone I definitely want. He gets this criticism that he doesn't show up to work all the time and this and that. The way I look at it, he was offered the contract. He signed the contract. It's not his fault. The only problem I have is the title is not on the shows and live events. We need the title back. I have no personal issues with him. Who wouldn't sign that contract? I just want that opportunity to get the title back on Raw because it belongs on the shows and live events."

McIntyre also expressed interest in a possible match with The Undertaker, which was rumored at one point after the two interacted. McIntyre was asked if there have been any talks of revisiting a possible feud with Taker.

"If it was possible to have that singles match with The Undertaker, it would be a huge moment for me," McIntyre said. "I know we can give them an incredible match. I know just based on that face off we had and the response we got, I know visually it would be impressive. I know in-ring wise I can help him [have] The Undertaker match he deserves and the fan's deserves."