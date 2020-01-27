2020 WWE Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is now official for WrestleMania 35.

Drew opened tonight's RAW and announced that he wanted to face The Beast at WrestleMania. Drew then defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a Handicap Match, and was attacked by Lesnar and a F5 after the match.

WWE then confirmed. McIntyre vs. Lesnar for WrestleMania, which takes place on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Below are shots from tonight's opener: