In an update from earlier, the winners of the 2020 WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will receive a title shot after all. As noted, the winning team will also receive the trophy, the Dusty Classic Cup.

It was announced during tonight's WWE Worlds Collide event that the winners of the Dusty Classic will get to challenge NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, in Portland.

Wednesday's tournament finals on the USA Network will see The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne) take on The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson).

NXT "Takeover: Portland" will take place on Sunday, February 16 from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, and will air live on the WWE Network.

Below is the current "Takeover: Portland" card:

NXT Women's Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne) or The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson) vs. The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish) (c)

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano