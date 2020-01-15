WWE Hall of Famers DX have been announced for the upcoming WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

MSG announced today that Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, and "Road Dogg" Brian James will be reuniting DX for the March 22 live event.

MSG tweeted, "JUST ANNOUNCED: D-Generation X returns to The Garden for the first time in over a decade! See @TripleH, @ShawnMichaels, @TheRealXPac & @WWERoadDogg on the @wwe Road to WrestleMania on March 22!"

It was previously announced that the MSG show will be headlined by a six-man match with Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain vs. Samoa Joe, Big Show and Kevin Owens. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is also being advertised. Other Superstars advertised to appear are WWE United States Champion Andrade, Rey Mysterio, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Aleister Black, The Street Profits, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles and Randy Orton.

Tickets for WWE's return to MSG officially go on sale this Friday. The Ticketmaster pre-sale is going on now with the code SOCIAL.

Below is the Twitter announcement on DX's return: