- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week, featuring WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus. They plug the recent "Takeover: Blackpool II" event and their Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match win over Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel), The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake), and Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.

"Henceforth, the WWE Network Pick of the Week shall be known as the Gallus Pick of the Week," Wolfgang declared.

"That's right, Wolfy," Coffey added. "And our Gallus Pick of the Week this week is NXT 'Takeover: Blackpool II' and why's that?"

"Because Gallus boys on top," Wolfgang answered.

- WWE stock was down 1.49% today, closing at $62.85 per share. Today's high was $64.41 and the low was $62.55.

- Elias appeared on FOX8 WGHP in Greensboro, North Carolina earlier today to promote tonight's SmackDown at the Greensboro Coliseum. As seen below, the SmackDown Superstar filled in for local Meteorologist Emily Byrd to prove he has what it takes to be a weather man.

"Tuesday, you might just want to stay inside, not even head into work that day," Elias advised for us here in the Triad who are preparing for colder weather next week.

We hope to have video from the segment later. Below is a screenshot of Elias The Meteorologist: