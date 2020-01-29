- Above and below are bonus scenes from the new WWE 24 "WrestleMania New York" special on WrestleMania 35. The documentary is available for viewing now on the WWE Network.

The video above features Ricochet giving his final bow to WWE NXT as he and Aleister Black, as winners of the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, lost to then-NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders the night before WrestleMania at the NXT "Takeover: New York" event. The video features Ricochet talking to his girlfriend, NXT's Kacy Catanzaro, among others. The extra below features best friends Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins talking about their long and arduous journey to WrestleMania 35, and their Kickoff pre-show win over The Revival to capture the RAW Tag Team Titles.

- WWE stock was up 0.84% today, closing at $60.94 per share. Today's high was $61.35 and the low was $60.53.

- As a reminder, the season two premiere of "Miz & Mrs." with The Miz and Maryse will premiere on the USA Network tonight at 10pm ET after NXT goes off the air.

Below is a new teaser for the premiere, along with Elias interrupting The A-Lister to reveal that he will be performing on tonight's episode. Miz said there will be more surprises and more fun this season, and apparently he also will be singing.

Miz tweeted on tonight's season two premiere and mentioned his good friend, singer Ryan Cabrera, and Elias.

He wrote, "There's a new boy band in town and we make our debut TONIGHT on the Season 2 premiere of @mizandmrs. @IAmEliasWWE @RyanCabrera and I are looking for a good boy band name. Got one???"

Below are the related posts, including a photo of Elias, Miz and Cabrera performing together: