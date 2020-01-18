EVOLVE 143 took place last night in Ybor City, Florida. Anthony Greene beat Josh Briggs (No DQ Match) in the main event. NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong were at the event for fan meet and greets.

Below are the full results:

* Joe Gacy defeated Rick Bugez

* Indi Hartwell defeated Brandi Lauren

* Adrian Alanis defeated Denzel Dejournette

* Santana Garrett defeated Avery Taylor. Post-match, Taylor accepted an EVOLVE contract after the match.

* Dexter Lumis defeated Curt Stallion

* Leon Ruff defeated Liam Gray, Stephen Wolf, and Ariel Dominguez

* Brendan Vink defeated AR Fox

* BESTies in the World (Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett) (c) defeated The Unwanted (Eddie Kingston and Joe Gacy) (EVOLVE Tag Team Championship)

* Anthony Greene defeated Josh Briggs (No DQ Match)

