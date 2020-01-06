A WWE fan apparently rushed the ring during tonight's WWE RAW from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The incident happened after AJ Styles made his exit following his singles win over Akira Tozawa. Styles stood around and took his time as he posed for the crowd, getting boos as he mocked Randy Orton. Styles finally made his exit before the commercial break but the camera caught a quick shot of WWE officials and ringside security tackling what appeared to be a man, in the ring. The camera quickly cut to a crowd shot as RAW returned to commercial.

RAW then returned from the commercial break for a segment with Lana, Bobby Lashley and their wedding officiant from last week. RAW announcer Vic Joseph tried to play the run-in off by saying the officiant was the man trying to get in the ring before the break, but it was clear that Vic was just trying to cover up what happened.

We're still waiting for more details from OKC, but WWE has prosecuted fans who hit the ring in recent years. Stay tuned for updates on what happened at tonight's RAW.

Below is a fan tweet with footage of the run-in: