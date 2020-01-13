- WWE posted this video of Cathy Kelley, Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, John Cena, Robert Downey Jr. and others on the green carpet of the Dolittle premiere near Los Angeles over the weekend. The premiere was held at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, CA. The movie hits theaters this Friday, and features Cena voicing the Yoshi polar bear character.

- Former WWE star Mason Ryan turns 38 years old today while former WWE star Shad Gaspard turns 39, Bruce Hart turns 70 and former WWE Tough Enough participant Luke Robinson turns 35. Also, today would have been the 51st birthday of ECW Original John Kronus.

- WWE NXT Superstar Fandango took to Twitter today with a tweet on how nothing is fair.

"Life isn't fair ... neither is wrestling," Fandango wrote.

There's no word yet on what Fandango is referring to in this tweet, but we noted before that he's already back on the shelf with an elbow injury after just returning to the ring in July following a year and a half out of action. Fandango recently underwent Tommy John surgery on his elbow after suffering the injury during the December 11 NXT episode as he and Tyler Breeze defeated The Singh Brothers. WWE has not announced an official update on his status.

