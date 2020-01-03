Pro wrestling legend Jushin Thunder Liger is receiving a lot of congratulatory posts as he wraps his legendary 35-year career this weekend at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 14 event in Tokyo, Japan. Liger will team with WWE Hall of Famer Tatsumi Fujinami, Tiger Mask and The Great Sasuke vs. Shinjiro Otani, Naoki Sano, Ryusuke Taguchi,Tatsuhito Takaiwa on Saturday night for an eight-man tag team match. He will then Naoki Sano to face Hiromu Takahashi and Ryu Lee on Sunday night for his retirement match.

As seen below, AEW issued "#ThankYouLiger" tweet with a graphic on Twitter.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla also paid tribute to Liger with a tweet.

"The greatest junior heavyweight wrestler of all time. He had a huge influence on my wrestling career, and it was truly an honor to have him wrestle for PWG. Thank you Jushin "Thunder" Liger!," PWG wrote.

ROH also paid tribute to Liger by releasing his match with Daniel Bryan from Weekend of Thunder in 2004.

Fast food chain Arby's often makes pro wrestling-related tweets and they did one for Liger today. They thanked Liger for his career and posted a custom Liger mask with some of their food.

You can see the related Liger tweets above and below: