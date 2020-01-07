Friday's first WWE SmackDown episode of 2020 drew an average of 2.413 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.418 million viewers. This number is also down from last week's final SmackDown viewership of 2.431 million viewers for the last episode of 2019.

Friday's SmackDown drew a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week's episode drew a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

After three weeks in a row at #1, SmackDown tied for #4 in the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, with Blue Bloods and Ellen's Giveaway special. SmackDown also came in at #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the third week in a row, but tied with Magnum PI and Hawaii Five-O. SmackDown tied for #5 in the 25-54 demo, with Blue Bloods and the Ellen special, behind Hawaii Five-O, Magnum PI, Blue Bloods and 20/20.

SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, behind Hawaii Five-O, Magnum PI, Blue Bloods, 20/20, the Ellen special, Dateline, and American Housewife. Hawaii Five-O topped the night with 8.059 million viewers.

The NBA game on ESPN between the Pelicans and the Lakers topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and just 1.664 million viewers. Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.460 million viewers, ranking just #19 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 rating in the key demo.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers

January 10 Episode:

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode