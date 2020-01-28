Friday's Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring the final hype for the Rumble pay-per-view and the contract signing between Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, drew an average of 2.448 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.470 million viewers. This number is also down 4.5% from last week's final SmackDown viewership of 2.562 million viewers.

Friday's SmackDown drew a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week's episode drew a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, for the sixth week in a row. SmackDown also came in at #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the sixth week in a row. SmackDown tied for #1 in the 25-54 demo, for the second week in a row, with 20/20 and American Housewife.

SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV, behind Hawaii Five-O, Magnum PI, Blue Bloods, 20/20, and American Housewife. Blue Bloods topped the night with 5.285 million viewers.

Live PD on A&E topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and just 1.820 million viewers. Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.043 million viewers, ranking just #12 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 rating in the key demo.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 2.448 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode:

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode