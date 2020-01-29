- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the best moments from WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

- WWE NXT manager Robert Stone of The Robert Stone Brand appeared on WWE's The Bump this morning and announced that Chelsea Green will be in action during tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network, making her official in-ring debut on the show.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake in the finals of the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

* William Regal announces the "Takeover: Portland" opponent for NXT Champion Adam Cole

* Chelsea Green will be in action

- It looks like Finn Balor vs. Trent Seven may take place on tonight's NXT episode as well. As seen below, last night WWE released video of Balor attacking Seven in the parking lot while being interviewed about WWE Worlds Collide.

Balor warned Seven and "his mate" to stay out of Balor's business. This attack came after Balor and Seven's tag team partner Tyler Bate had an altercation at Worlds Collide as Bate tried to stop Balor from attacking Johnny Gargano during a backstage interview. Balor vs. Gargano has been announced for "Takeover: Portland" on February 16.