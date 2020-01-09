Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dragunov has been announced for the upcoming WWE Worlds Collide event.

Balor vs. Dragunov was announced in the new WWE Now video seen below with McKenzie Mitchell. Toni Storm vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was also made official, which we reported on last night.

Worlds Collide takes place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas during WWE Royal Rumble Weekend. The big event will air live on the WWE Network with NXT vs. NXT UK matches.

Below is the current Worlds Collide card:

NXT Women's Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Imperium (WWE UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish)

Ilja Dragunov vs. Finn Balor