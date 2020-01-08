Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano will finally take place at the upcoming WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" event.
Tonight's NXT episode saw Gargano cut an in-ring promo, his first since returning to attack Balor during Balor's title shot against NXT Champion Adam Cole back in December. The two had words and the match for Portland was made.
The next main brand Takeover special will also see NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defend her title. Next Wednesday's NXT TV episode on the USA Network will feature an 11-woman Battle Royal to crown the new #1 contender for Ripley. Ripley will then defend against the Battle Royal winner at Takeover.
Next week's Battle Royal will feature Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Xia Li, Dakota Kai, Vanessa Borne, Chelsea Green, Kayden Carter, Santana Garrett, Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart, and Io Shirai.
NXT "Takeover: Portland" will take place on Sunday, February 16 from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, and will air live on the WWE Network.
Below is the current "Takeover: Portland" card, along with a few related shots from tonight's episode and WWE's announcement on the Battle Royal airing next week:
NXT Women's Title Match
Battle Royal Winner vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano
#1 contender battle royal announced for a NXT Women's championship opportunity at #TakeoverPortland #NXT pic.twitter.com/IMUonLN161— Austin (@rondarouseyszn) January 9, 2020
"How about you retrace your steps back to ME, @FinnBalor?"- @JohnnyGargano#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4RQLtT25Jf— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2020
PRINXE@FinnBalor sends an ominous message to @JohnnyGargano on #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/8G3TlNwffl— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 9, 2020
#WWENXT is @FinnBalor's chess board, and we're just living in it. ? pic.twitter.com/CIwbt6Lfnb— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2020