Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano is now official for the WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" event.

The match was officially announced during today's edition of WWE's The Bump. As we noted before, last week's NXT episode saw Balor and Gargano agree on the match, but WWE just made it official today.

The main event for "Takeover: Portland" has not been confirmed, but it looks like NXT Champion Adam Cole will be defending against Tommaso Ciampa.

NXT "Takeover: Portland" will take place on Sunday, February 16 from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, and will air live on the WWE Network.

Below is the current "Takeover: Portland" card:

NXT Women's Title Match

Tonight's Battle Royal Winner vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano