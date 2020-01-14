The video below is a first-look at the set for tomorrow's AEW Dynamite: Bash at the Beach. AEW Commentor Jim Ross shared the video on Twitter this evening.

Tomorrow's show will be at the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida. Below is the card:

* The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. Best Friends (#1 Contender's Fatal 4 Way)

* Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

* Awesome Kong and Mel vs. Shida and Kris Statlander

* PAC vs. Darby Allin

* Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. MJF, The Butcher and The Blade

* Cody Rhodes Answers MJF