The video below is a first-look at the set for tomorrow's AEW Dynamite: Bash at the Beach. AEW Commentor Jim Ross shared the video on Twitter this evening.
Tomorrow's show will be at the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida. Below is the card:
* The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. Best Friends (#1 Contender's Fatal 4 Way)
* Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara
* Awesome Kong and Mel vs. Shida and Kris Statlander
* PAC vs. Darby Allin
* Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. MJF, The Butcher and The Blade
* Cody Rhodes Answers MJF
We're gonna have a hell of night here Wednesday at ?@watscocenter?— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 15, 2020
Amazing atmosphere guaranteed! ?? pic.twitter.com/LhvW3wXCyE