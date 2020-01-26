This year's WWE Royal Rumble gets going later tonight from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
Wrestling Inc. will have full live coverage, beginning at 5 pm ET with the main card starting at 7 pm ET.
Below are photos of videos of what the stage and ring will look like for tonight's PPV.
We made it pic.twitter.com/A3zK5DK6y7— ?? Time_Nerd ?? (@Time_Nerd123) January 25, 2020
Last video of the royal rumble stage. My phone is about to die so c'n't record to much. pic.twitter.com/BSL1MHREZ8— ?? Time_Nerd ?? (@Time_Nerd123) January 25, 2020
More sneak peek to royal rumble pic.twitter.com/Xqro6cexzW— ?? Time_Nerd ?? (@Time_Nerd123) January 25, 2020
Sneak peek of royal rumble arena pic.twitter.com/o03qRj4eJi— ?? Time_Nerd ?? (@Time_Nerd123) January 25, 2020
A look at the #RoyalRumble stage pic.twitter.com/Pt0GBQbArN— Jeffery Parie (@parie_jeffery) January 25, 2020
Stage is almost finished. #RoyalRumble #RoyalRumble2020 pic.twitter.com/2wYqx7MuiH— MaSoN STeeL (@MasonSteel2K) January 26, 2020
The finished product #RoyalRumble2020 #RoyalRumble stage #WWE pic.twitter.com/8JTLScP2GT— Jeffery Parie (@parie_jeffery) January 26, 2020