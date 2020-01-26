This year's WWE Royal Rumble gets going later tonight from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Wrestling Inc. will have full live coverage, beginning at 5 pm ET with the main card starting at 7 pm ET.

Below are photos of videos of what the stage and ring will look like for tonight's PPV.

Last video of the royal rumble stage. My phone is about to die so c'n't record to much. pic.twitter.com/BSL1MHREZ8 — ?? Time_Nerd ?? (@Time_Nerd123) January 25, 2020

More sneak peek to royal rumble pic.twitter.com/Xqro6cexzW — ?? Time_Nerd ?? (@Time_Nerd123) January 25, 2020

Sneak peek of royal rumble arena pic.twitter.com/o03qRj4eJi — ?? Time_Nerd ?? (@Time_Nerd123) January 25, 2020



