WWE has announced a Fist Fight for next Monday's RAW episode on the USA Network.

The brawl will see WWE veteran Big Show team with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens to take on Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain.

The Fist Fight was announced after tonight's RAW six-man main event in ended in chaos. Earlier in the night Joe challenged Rollins and AOP to a six-man main event, teasing that there was a mystery partner for he and Joe. That partner ended up being The World's Largest Athlete, making his return to WWE TV. WWE announced the Fist Fight as RAW went off the air following a big brawl.

Show returned on RAW after being away from the WWE ring, focusing on time off and his acting career. We recently noted how 2019 marked the first year since 2007 that the big man did not compete in a WWE ring. Show's last pay-per-view match (losing to Big Cass at SummerSlam) came in 2017, his last RAW match (losing to Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match on September 4) also came in 2017, and his last SmackDown match (teaming with Cesaro and Sheamus for a loss to The New Day on November 20) came in late 2018.

WWE has also added another singles match between Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black for next Monday's RAW. Tonight's show saw Murphy attack Black after Black's win over Shelton Benjamin. Black recently won his RAW match against Murphy, which was a rematch from their WWE TLC pay-per-view match, which Black also won.

Furthermore, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have been officially announced for next week's RAW episode. The Beast and The Advocate returned on tonight's RAW to announce that he will be entering the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at the #1 spot.

Below are a few shots from tonight's RAW that led to next week's matches, along with the updated line-up for next Monday's RAW from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky:

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appear

* Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

* Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

* Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

* Fist Fight: Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain