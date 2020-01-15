One of the most colorful figures in NFL history will look to join the XFL by any means necessary. Chad Johnson, aka Chad Ochocinco, will be testing his luck with the league. The longtime wide receiver, however, will be testing his feet, trying out as a kicker.

Johnson took to Twitter regarding the announcement, stating, "The opportunity to kick in the XFL has presented itself, i must tryout Monday in Houston, I'm excited as hell & I'm sure all will go well."

The tryout will be taking place in Houston, where all eight teams will be for training camp. Camp began on January 4 and ends on the 22. Johnson's chance to try out will be on Monday the 20th. The six-time Pro Bowler stated his desire to kick back in December when he showed a practice video on Instagram.

"I'm going back to the @nfl as a kicker next year, i spoke with Goodell and i will get the opportunity. I'm good from 60 & 70 yards if i had a cleat on my plant foot."

Drafted 36 overall in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft, Johnson spent his time with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2001-2010. He spent his last NFL season with the Patriots in 2011 before joining the Canadian Football League for two years and Liga de Futbol Americano Profesional de Mexico in 2017. In the NFL, Johnson caught 67 touchdowns for over 11,000 yards.

Johnson actually has a bit of a history as a kicker. During the 2009 preseason against the Patriots, Johnson kicked an extra point, which was good!



