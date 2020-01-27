Former WWE announcer Sean Mooney has joined up with the National Wrestling Alliance. Debuting for WWE back in 1988, Mooney worked for the company as a commentator, backstage interviewer, and host on various shows until 1993.

He made sporadic appearances for WWE in recent years, appearing on the 1,000th episode of RAW in July of 2012. Mooney also showed up on the WWE Network show, The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks Of Awesomenes.

"Proud to join such an incredible team! #MooneyisBack @nwa #NWAPowerrr," Mooney commented on Twitter.

NWA announced his first appearance will be on tomorrow's NWA Powerrr.

"We are proud to welcome legendary announcer Sean Mooney to the National Wrestling Alliance family. You'll see his first appearance on #NWAPowerrr this Tuesday at 6:05pm."