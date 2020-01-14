- In the video above is a clip from episode 13 of NWA Powerr where Scott Steiner made his debut. Steiner will team up with Thomas Latimer and Royce Isaacs in a 6-Man Tag Team Match against the Rock 'N Roll Express and another partner on tonight's show. If Ricky Morton's team wins the match, Morton gets a shot at Nick Aldis' NWA Worlds Championship on Episode 15.

- Ring of Honor Free Enterprise will take place on February 9 in Baltimore, which will be free for attending fans. Scheduled to appear: ROH World Tag Team Champions Lethal and Gresham defend against Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff; Australian star Slex debuts against Flip Gordon; Jay and Mark Briscoe take on Bandido and Flamita; and Session Moth Martina makes her Women of Honor debut. After that it will be Bound By Honor in Nashville, Tennessee on February 28 and then Gateway To Honor in St. Louis on February 29. ROH World Champion PCO will defend his title on each show, opponents to be announced. Also in Nashville, ROH World Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham will defend against Silas Young and Josh Woods. Finally, ROH World TV Champion Dragon Lee will defend against Dak Draper in St. Louis.

- Qatar Pro Wrestling Super Slam 2 will take place on Friday, February 21 at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena in Doha, Qatar. The show will feature: The Great Khali, nZo, Brian Pillman Jr., QPW General Manager Eric Bischoff, QPW Champion Alberto El Patron, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal, Rob Van Dam, Matt Sydal, and others. For more event and ticket information, click here.