Former WWE Superstar Cameron (Ariane Andrew) will be returning to the ring during WrestleMania 36 weekend in Tampa, FL.

Indie star Effy announced today that the former Total Divas star will be in action at his "Big Gay Brunch" event, presented by Game Changer Wrestling. The show will take place on Saturday, April 4 at 11am from The Cuban Club at The Courtyard in Ybor City.

Ariane, who placed 14th on WWE Tough Enough in 2011 and was eliminated first, tweeted on her return to pro wrestling and wrote, "Im back b-----s!!!"

The former Funkadactyl has done some acting since being released from WWE in May 2016, but she's stayed away from the indie scene for the most part. She also appeared on season 1 of MTV's "The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars" reality-charity competition in November 2017, and lasted until the 8th episode.

Cameron's last TV match came during the February 10, 2016 NXT episode - a loss to Alexa Bliss. She worked a few pre-WrestleMania 26 live events, teaming with Naomi and Tamina Snuka for losses to Becky Lynch, Natalya and Sasha Banks, or loss to the team of Paige, Banks and Alicia Fox. She then spent several months away from the ring before being released.

You can see the related tweets below, along with a promo from her return to the business last year: