- As noted, Monday's WWE RAW will feature RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defending their titles in a Triple Threat against The Street Profits and The OC. Above is video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Erik and Ivar about the match.

"Street Profits! OC!," Ivar yelled.

"You can talk about us all you want, but your victories and your trophies are worthless," Erik declared.

"This," Ivar said, pointing to his title belt. "This is what matters."

"Next week, we don't talk, we fight," Erik warned. Ivar added, "Let the raid begin!"

Monday's RAW from Oklahoma City will also feature Rey Mysterio getting his rematch from WWE United States Champion Andrade, plus the return of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

- Fans can now submit their questions to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day for a future episode of their "Feel The Power" podcast from WWE. You can tweet the questions with the Twitter hashtag #AskNewDayPod and they may choose your question for a future mailbag segment on the podcast, which drops early every Monday.

- FOX tweeted a WWE teaser for 2020 and said the fun will really start for the partnership this year.

