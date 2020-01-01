FOX's "New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square" special featuring WWE Superstars drew an average of 2.800 million viewers, according to overnight numbers from Showbuzz Daily.

The first hour of the special drew 2.604 million viewers and the second part drew 2.997 million viewers.

The first part featured Roman Reigns defeating Dolph Ziggler in a singles match that was taped last Friday at SmackDown in Detroit, with Maria Menounos as the guest ring announcer. Menounos also counted the pins for live WWE 24/7 Title changes in New York City's Times Square, featuring Mojo Rawley and current champion R-Truth. Elias also appeared on the show to perform a song. WWE celebrity friend Rob Gronkowski, who is good friends with Mojo, also appeared on the special as a co-host with Menounos.

The special averaged a 0.6 rating in the 18-34 demographic, a 0.8 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, and a 1.0 rating in the 25-54 demographic.

FOX's NYE special was the lowest-rated on network TV last night, out of similar specials on ABC, NBC and CW. ABC's special, the annual Dick Clark NYE show, dominated the night in all demographics and viewership with an average 1.7 rating in the 18-34 demographic, an average 2.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and an average 2.9 in the 25-54 demo, with an average of 8.435 million viewers.

Above and below are a few more WWE-related shots from last night's special, along with post-show footage of Cathy Kelley talking to Reigns and Menounos:

