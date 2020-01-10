Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 is shaping up to be a loaded episode.

WWE announced on tonight's SmackDown that The Usos will join Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T as the featured guests.

The WWE On FOX Twitter account also announced today that actor and former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. will be on Backstage for the "Promo School" segment.

Prinze took to Twitter tonight and commented on the gig.

"Ummm ... I created promo school. You better ask somebody," he tweeted.

The account responded and said Freddie will have to prove that on Tuesday. He fired back and called on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for some back-up.

"Will someone please educate this twitter account or do I tell them to ask @VinceMcMahon? #IAmPromoClass," wrote Prinze, who worked as a WWE creative team member from mid-2008 until February 2009 on the blue brand. Freddie returned to work a behind-the-scenes Producer & Director role with WWE from October 2010 until 2012.

As we've noted, next week's Backstage episode will also feature Xavier Woods' debut on the show as a guest analyst. Ember Moon will also return to the panel as a guest. Both Woods and Moon are currently out of action with Achilles injuries.

You can see a promo for next week's Backstage episode below, along with the tweets from Freddie:

Ummm ... I created promo school. You better ask somebody. https://t.co/cLjqQRgd1b — Phreddie Prinze Jr. (@RealFPJr) January 10, 2020