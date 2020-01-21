Friday's WWE SmackDown episode, featuring Roman Reigns defeating Robert Roode in a Tables Match main event, drew an average of 2.562 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.58 million viewers. This number is up 2.6% from last week's final SmackDown viewership of 2.497 million viewers.

This is also the fourth-best SmackDown viewership since the show premiered on FOX back on October 4. This is also the best blue brand viewership since the taped November 8 episode from England, which drew 2.610 million viewers.

Friday's SmackDown drew a 0.8 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week's episode also drew a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, for the fifth week in a row. SmackDown also came in at #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the fifth week in a row. SmackDown tied for #1 in the 25-54 demo, with Hawaii Five-O and Magnum PI.

SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, for the third week in a row, behind Hawaii Five-O, Magnum PI, Blue Bloods, 20/20, American Housewife, Lincoln Rhyme, and Dateline. Blue Bloods topped the night with 5.499 million viewers.

Gold Rush on Discovery topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and 2.582 million viewers. Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.377 million viewers, ranking just #16 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.23 rating in the key demo.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode:

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode