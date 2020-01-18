As seen above, WWE Hall of Famer Triple H is featured in the latest episode of Loudwire's "Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?" series on YouTube.

The Game, who was recently named Loudwire's Metal Ambassador of the Decade, sits down with Graham Hartmann for another round of Loudwire's signature series. Triple H proves and disproves, but mostly disproves, what has been written about him online.

Loudwire noted the following in their release with the episode: