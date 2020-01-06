Wrestling Inc.'s own Andy Malnoske had the opportunity to catch up with in-ring veteran and member of the original 'Latin American Xchange', Homicide. During the discussion, Homicide took some time to praise former LAX members Santana and Ortiz, now known as 'Proud N' Powerful', for their work on AEW Dynamite each week.

"I got two kids: a twenty-two year old boy and twenty year old daughter. I consider my students my kids and those two guys, I'm so proud of them!" Homicide said. "In wrestling, those are my kids and every Wednesday on TNT, they're kicking butts and they're representing. They're proud and they are powerful, and I'm so proud of their accomplishments with what they're doing right now. The scary thing is that I've told them this is only the beginning; there are more years to come and they've just started. And right now, they're on fire."

Homicide gave Wrestling Inc. listeners a little insight on how he came up with his finishing move, revealing that it was mostly just a random move he pulled out during a match.

"The 'Cop Killa' is more of a freestyle, I just did it off the bat. I told the gentleman, 'I'm going to give you my finisher but I' going to run with it.' I don't know what I was thinking, it was just one of those days where you just brain fart," Homicide joked. "And I wanted to do something that I never did and I did it, and it became something special I guess."

Similar to his idol Terry Funk, Homicide sees himself as being a pro wrestler that retires multiple times before legitimately hanging up his boots for good. Homicide believes that his legitimate retirement is drawing near, and he hopes that a major wrestling company will consider him for either a coaching or producing position once he's finished.

"I idolize Terry Funk, and everybody knows that Terry Funk retired like 14 times. And I've been saying it for the longest, 'I'm done, I'm done.' Wrestling is my passion but officially, a couple days ago on Facebook, I announced that the year 2020 is going to be my last year," Homicide said. "And is my body telling me! Because I've been doing it for the last twenty years, no breaks and I've done every style of wrestling. I feel like I need to spend time with my family. And in the future, I want to be a coach, I want to be a producer, I want to make people. So, if NXT, WWE, All Elite Wrestling, every major company: if you're watching this, I will be the best coach in the future. Trust me on that."

Homicide looks back on his time with TNA/Impact Wrestling fondly, and remembers being able to work with some of the greatest performers of our generation. He also had good things to say about working with Ring Of Honor during his various stints with the company.

"After joining TNA Wrestling, I enjoyed traveling the world and facing legends like The Dudley Boyz, people like Beer Money's Bobby Roode and James Storm, and meeting people like Derek Jeter, who's one of my heroes in baseball," Homicide said. "But TNA has shown me another groundbreaking style of professional wrestling and I was very thrilled and honored to be a part of Total Non-Stop Action. And also Ring Of Honor, because after ECW closed down, here comes Ring Of Honor. And I'm really blessed that I was part of that team."

