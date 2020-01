Tuesday's New Year's Eve edition of WWE Backstage on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 97,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week's 153,000 viewers, and is the third-lowest viewership since the show premiered.

This week's episode aired on New Year's Eve and featured the Top 5 Matches of 2019. Renee Young, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T were featured this week. Analyst CM Punk missed the show once again this week and will not be back until January 21.

WWE Backstage drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week, down from last week's 0.05 rating. The show ranked #124 on the Cable Top 150, the same as last week.

WWE Backstage drew a total of 1.060 million viewers across the 9 episodes that aired since the official premiere on November 5. The show averaged 117,777 viewers per episode. As noted, the special preview episode on October 15 drew 597,000 viewers and the special preview on October 25 drew 426,000 viewers. These numbers were not included in the totals for the year.

Below is our 2019 Backstage Viewership Tracker with totals:

October 15 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating (special preview)

October 25 Episode: 426,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating (special preview)

November 5 Episode: 49,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating (official premiere)

November 12 Episode: 100,000 viewers

November 19 Episode: 180,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating

November 26 Episode: 121,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating

December 3 Episode: 138,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating

December 10 Episode: 127,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating

December 17 Episode: 95,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating

December 24 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating (Christmas Eve episode)

December 31 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating (New Year's Eve episode)

2019 Total: 1.060 million viewers across 9 episodes since the official premiere

2019 Average: 117,777 viewers per episode