It looks like Humberto Carrillo vs. WWE United States Champion Andrade will take place at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

This week's RAW saw Andrade retain his title over Rey Mysterio in a Ladder Match. After the match, Andrade went to put Rey down on the exposed concrete at ringside, but Carrillo returned to make the save. Carrillo had been away since the post-Gauntlet Match beating he took from Andrade in mid-December. The plan has been for Andrade to go from the feud with Rey to a feud with a new top babyface, which is Carrillo.

As seen above, Sarah Schreiber spoke with Carrillo after Monday's return. She asked Carrillo why he made the save for Mysterio.

"You know, I'm tired. I'm tired of Andrade wants to disrespect a legend like Rey Mysterio," Carrillo said. "That can't happen. Andrade, I want to challenge you for a match for the United States Championship at Royal Rumble. And if you are a real man, and you wanna pick on somebody, pick on me."

Andrade has not responded to the challenge as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place this coming Sunday, January 26, from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Below is the card with Carrillo vs. Andrade included:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, 7 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, 26 Participants TBA

Strap Match for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

Sheamus vs. Shorty G