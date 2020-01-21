Humberto Carrillo vs. WWE United States Champion Andrade is now official for the WWE Royal Rumble.

As noted, Carrillo issued a post-RAW challenge to Andrade after last night's show. RAW saw Andrade retain his title over Rey Mysterio in a Ladder Match. Carrillo, who had been away since being beat down by Andrade in mid-December, returned after the match to save Rey from an attack on the exposed concrete. McKenzie Mitchell confirmed the Rumble title match in the new WWE Now video seen above.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place this coming Sunday, January 26, from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Below is the updated Rumble card for Sunday:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, 7 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, 26 Participants TBA

Strap Match for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

Sheamus vs. Shorty G