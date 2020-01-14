On Tuesday evening, Impact Wrestling announced on their Twitter page that Lockdown will return live on Impact Plus on Saturday, March 28, at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario.
The last time Lockdown aired was back in January of 2016.
Tickets for this event will go on sale this Friday at 8 AM EST.
you can check out the announcement below:
BREAKING: The most dangerous event of the year returns.— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 15, 2020
Lockdown is coming to @StClairCollege on Saturday, March 28th LIVE on @IMPACTPlusApp in association with with @bcwonline!
Tickets are on sale Friday at 8am! https://t.co/tCPc2WiG57 pic.twitter.com/YrAVGFSJPZ