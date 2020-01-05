Impact Wrestling announced the rest of its 2019 Year End Awards yesterday and revealed Tessa Blanchard won "Wrestler of the Year." Blanchard also took home "Match of the Year" thanks to her match against Impact World Champion Sami Callihan at Slammiversary in July, and "Finishing Move of the Year."

Blanchard commented on her award wins, "Finisher of the year. Match of the year. WRESTLER OF THE YEAR. 2020 is a new year and same me, I will continue to believe in everything that I am. Jan 12 at @impactwrestling #HardToKill we make history."

At Hard to Kill in Dallas, Blanchard will get a shot at Callihan's Impact World Title. Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of next Sunday's show, beginning at 8 pm ET.

Below are the full list of Impact award winners:

* Wrestler of the Year - Tessa Blanchard

* Match of the Year - Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan (Slammiversary)

* Tag Team of the Year - The North

* Knockout of the Year – Taya Valkyrie

* Moment of the Year – Sami Callihan wins the World Title on Impact Wrestling's AXS TV debut

* One to Watch in 2020 – Willie Mack

* X-Division Star of the Year – Rich Swann

* Finishing Move of the Year – Tessa Blanchard's "Magnum"