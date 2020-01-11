Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill will take place tomorrow from The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage, beginning at 8 pm ET. We will also be on hand for the event and will provide updates via our Twitter account. The event will stream on FITE and traditional PPV.

Tomorrow's card features Sami Callihan defending the Impact World Championship against his long-time rival, Tessa Blanchard. The Impact Knockouts, X-Division, and Tag Team Titles will all be defended by their respective champions, as well.

Below is the final card:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Sami Callihan (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB

IMPACT X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The North (c) vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann

Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards

Edwards' Call Your Shot Trophy is on the line.

Rob Van Dam vs. Brian Cage

Moose vs. Rhino

Madman Fulton vs. Ken Shamrock