Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill from The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. Coverage will begin at 7:30 pm ET for the Pre-Show, main card begins at 8 pm ET!

We will also be on hand for the event and will provide updates via our Twitter account. The event will stream on FITE and traditional PPV.


- Pre-show opening with video package hyping Impact World Champion Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard.

- Dark Match: Mahabali Shera & Rohit Raju defeated The Rascalz, Reno Scum, and TJP & Daga


- Dark Match: Joey Ryan defeated Johnny Swinger via pinfall



Madman Fulton vs. Ken Shamrock