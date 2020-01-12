Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill from The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. Coverage will begin at 7:30 pm ET for the Pre-Show, main card begins at 8 pm ET!

The event will stream on FITE and traditional PPV.

- Pre-show opening with video package hyping Impact World Champion Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard.

- Dark Match: Mahabali Shera & Rohit Raju defeated The Rascalz, Reno Scum, and TJP & Daga

Quick bout with a few big spots. Crowd is starting to warm up.



- Dark Match: Joey Ryan defeated Johnny Swinger via pinfall

This match was a ton of fun and the crowd ate it up. I can't believe this wasn't on the PPV.



Check out the Dick Flip/ref bumb!



Here's a view of the crowd for @IMPACTWRESTLING's #HardToKill two minutes before the PPV starts. It's genuinely packed in here and it looks like fans are still streaming in off the street.



Madman Fulton vs. Ken Shamrock