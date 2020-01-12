As noted, tonight is Impact Wrestling's PPV, Hard to Kill. The PPV is taking place from the Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas.

Wrestlling Inc. will be doing live coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Below are photos of the ring and set for Hard to Kill:

.@WIncRebel has landed at @IMPACTWRESTLING #HardToKill! Impact will be doing post-match press conferences following some of the bouts tonight. Be sure to stay with us all night long for the latest! pic.twitter.com/Zj6cFlHfpc — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 13, 2020





Another fantastic night of pro-wrestling on the way from Dallas! Here at @bombfactorydfw for @IMPACTWRESTLING #HardToKill. @Tess_Blanchard challenges for the men's world championship in the main event. pic.twitter.com/aBREDaGBlo — Reece Kelley Graham (@ReeceKelleyG) January 12, 2020