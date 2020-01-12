As noted, tonight is Impact Wrestling's PPV, Hard to Kill. The PPV is taking place from the Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas.
Wrestlling Inc. will be doing live coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Below are photos of the ring and set for Hard to Kill:
