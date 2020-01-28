Earlier this month, it was announced that Impact Wrestling's highly acclaimed pay-per-view, Rebellion, will be returning in April.

Recently on Impact's Twitter page, the company announced the official date, which will be Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Terminal 5 in New York City.

At this time, there is no word on when tickets will officially be available to purchase. Please stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. and Impact's official website for more details.