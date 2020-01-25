It looks like WWE NXT Superstar Io Shirai may actually be injured.

As seen below, Shirai took to Twitter today and tweeted a photo of a brace for her leg. She did not provide a caption with the photo.

We noted earlier this week how the NXT Injury Report, seen above, stated that Shirai "tweaked her knee" during Wednesday's NXT match with Toni Storm and the post-match brawl with Bianca Belair and NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. It was also noted that Shirai was sent for a precautionary MRI and will continue to be evaluated. The report, which is often just for the storylines, also noted that her status was listed as "day to day."

Stay tuned for updates on Shirai's status. You can see her tweet below: