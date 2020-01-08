Io Shirai is said to be "not necessarily happy" with how she's used in WWE NXT, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

The Stardom women's wrestling promotion in Japan currently has a goal of bringing back Shirai and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane, but WWE may bring Shirai to the main roster to try and prevent that from happening.

This year is expected to be a big year for Stardom as New Japan Pro Wrestling parent company Bushiroad purchased them last fall and will put a lot of resources and marketing into the promotion moving forward. Meltzer noted that Stardom is looking to try and run bigger shows this year, but they recognize how important it is for them to try and sign real stars, like Shirai and Sane. They are both already stars in Japan, but their runs with WWE will add to that.

Bushiroad reportedly wants to offer a lot of money to Sane and Shirai to stop them from re-signing with WWE. WWE may move Shirai to the main roster as her pay will then go way up. Meltzer noted that Shirai's NXT pay is "nothing special" but she was making more money in Japan and working less dates, but because of her merchandise pay.

There was no further details revealed on why Shirai is unhappy in NXT, but besides that she has her fiancé back in Japan. Shirai and NJPW star Evil are engaged to be married, but there's no word yet on when they will tie the knot.

There's also no official word yet on when Sane and Shirai will see their WWE contracts expire, but stay tuned for updates. Sane reportedly signed a three-year deal back in March 2017. Shirai signed with WWE around the summer of 2018.