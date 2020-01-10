- Above is the third episode of "Chakh Le WWE" from WWE Now India, featuring SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley trying various Indian snacks. The series is hosted by Indian TV personality and model Gaelyn Mendonca.

- WWE has confirmed that there will be a two-hour Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show this year, beginning at 5pm ET on January 26. There's no word yet on matches planned for the Kickoff. The main card is scheduled to begin at 7pm ET on the WWE Network.

The following matches have been announced for the 2020 Rumble as of this writing: WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match (Charlotte, TBA), 30-Man Royal Rumble Match (WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at #1, Roman Reigns, Erick Rowan, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, TBA).

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick took to Twitter today to announce that Jack Gallagher is no longer suspended in the storylines.

"Several weeks ago @GentlemanJackG laid his hands on me, and I was forced to internally suspend him. That suspension has now been lifted. He is now free to return to #205Live if and when he is ready to act like a 'Gentleman' again," Maverick tweeted.

There's no word yet on if Gallagher will be in action on tonight's 205 Live show from Evansville, Indiana, but stay tuned for updates. The November 29 205 Live episode saw Gallagher throw a ringside tantrum after losing the main event to WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza. Gallagher ended up putting hands on security and then Maverick as he tried to calm the cruiserweight down. The next episode featured a recap of what happened and a post-tantrum tweet Gallagher made when he wrote, "I'm done."

Maverick's latest tweet notes that Gallagher was internally suspended. This is a new storyline development as Maverick had only threatened the suspension before, during the tantrum.

